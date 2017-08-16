Parsi New Year 2017: Wishes, Images, Quotes to share on WhatsApp, Facebook

Parsi New Year, also known as Pateti and Jamshedi Navroz is Iranian and Persian New Year. The literal meaning of ‘Navroz’ is ‘new day’ and is the first day of the Persian year. In other parts of the world, ‘Navroj’ is pronounced as ‘Nowruj’ or Nooruj’. In India, the Parsi community, follower of Zoroastrianism, celebrate the festival with full enthusiasm. The origin of the festival dates back to 3,000 years and was started by the mighty emperor Jamshed, who introduced the new calendar in Persia. The festival falls on the on the spring equinox – the day when both North and South pole have sunlight making day and night of equal duration. In 2017, Parsi New Year falls on August 17. Here are wishes, greeting, and images to share on WhatsApp, Facebook.

