One year of GST! Did you know? GST also stands for these 10 things

July 1, 2018 marks one year of the Goods & Services Tax (GST). While the debate over how beneficial the tax regime has been to the country remains debatable, one cannot deny the fact that GST has had a significant impact on the economy as a whole. The pros and cons will be kept discussing in the times to come.

Real estate sector players say the benefits of GST — frequently termed as the “most radical tax reform in India’s history” — mostly lie in the long-termed macro-economic scenario while loopholes are many in the current scheme of things.

On a lighter note though, we look at other full forms of GST, which are not as taxing!