One festival, nine reasons

There’s more to Navratri than just enjoyment, writes SHIKHA JAIN

For most people, festivals seem to be no more than a welcome break from the humdrum existence. But each one has a reason and significance behind its celebration. Similarly, Navratri is dedicated to Ma Durga and her nine avatars. Even though different parts of India celebrate Navratri in different styles, with Gujarat’s dandiya raas and West Bengal’s Durga Puja the most popular, the festival is celebrated with fervour across the country.

The significance

Navratri is a sacred and joyous festival observed over a period of nine nights and ten days. Nav means nine and ratri means night, hence Navratri. It celebrates the triumph of good over evil and exhorts mankind to wake up from the slumber of ignorance, remove all negativities, purify the mind and cultivate positive virtues. During all these days, the supreme female cosmic power of Goddess is worshipped in her variously manifested forms as Durga, Laxmi and Saraswati. All three goddesses are the incarnations of Goddess Shakti (the mother goddess). The

festival signifies power, wealth, prosperity and knowledge.

Step by step

On the first three nights, Durga is invoked for her strength and ferocity, which are required to cut out from the mind its strong and deep rooted negative tendencies. The killing of Mahishasura by Durga actually symbolises the destruction of the evil tendencies of the minds.

On the next three nights, Goddess Laxmi is worshipped. For the knowledge of self-realisation to dawn on us, we have to first prepare our minds. The worship is actually an attempt to seek blessings of the divine being to help us obtain the purification of mind where material wealth is not the only wealth we need. Minus self-discipline, respect, sincerity, kindness and love, one’s life would be miserable. Hence, the real wealth is spiritual wealth that we can gain by the practise of the right values.

The final three nights are spent in the invocation of Goddess Saraswati. Victory over the mind can be gained only through proper knowledge and thorough understanding and Goddess Saraswati represents this highest knowledge

of the self.

The finale

The festival concludes with Dusshera or Vijayadashmi. According to popular belief, Dussehra celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the wicked demon Mahishasura who, according to legend, belonged to Mysore. It is also believed that the festival actually commemorates the killing of the great demon king of Lanka – Ravan, by Lord Rama. Both Mahishasura and Ravan are demons and their execution is a symbol of the destruction of the evil that resides within our mind. Navratri represents the triumph of good over evil.