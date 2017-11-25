On the 9th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai attacks: Let’s take a moment to remember our brave heroes

It’s been nine years since the horrific attacks of 26/11 but the memories of those days can never be forgotten. It is the day when ten terrorists from Laskar-e-Taiba carried out attacks in the prominent locations of the city – CSMT railway station, Cama and Albless Hospital, Leopold Cafe, Taj Mahal Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Nariman House, Metro Cinema and the lane behind St. Xavier’s college and the Times of India building. There were explosions at Mazgaon and in a taxi at Vile Parle. The attacks killed 164 lives and injured over 300.

When these evil men unleashed murderous mayhem on the city, there were brave men and women who risked their lives to save our lives. They were the saviors. These brave souls were police personnel, commandos, railway announcers, doctors, nurses, firemen, hotel staffs, security personnel and citizens who displayed tremendous courage and humanity. Let’s take a moment from our lives to remember those brave souls who were there in our darkest period.

Let’s salute those families who lost their loved ones on the horrific day.

Let’s salute those dreams that were broken forever.

They came, they killed, they tried to break us.

But we stood united, we stood as one.

We consoled and comforted each other.

We showed them our spirit will never be broken.

Though it’s been nine years, we have moved on but we still carry those scars. We have neither forgiven nor forgotten.

Let’s pause a moment and salute our brave souls!