New ultrathin sticker that can wirelessly charge your devices

New York: A new technology can wireless charge almost any device including those without in-built wireless charging capabilities, such as Apple’s iPhone and iPad.

The wireless charger developed by a French start-up, called Energysquare, was witnessed by CNET during the on-going CES trade show in Las Vegas, reports IANS.

Energysquare consists of a charging pad and a sticker that is placed on the back of a device. The sticker sports two electrodes along with a Micro-USB, USB-C or Lightning connector that is plugged into the device’s charging port.

Once the device is placed on the pad, it starts charging. One of the limitations of the sticker is that it blocks the device’s charging port and if you want to charge the device normal way, the sticker needs to be removed — a flaw the company has acknowledged and promised that the upgraded version will include a port on the backside as well.

Energysquare is priced at $89 and comes with a charging pad and five stickers.