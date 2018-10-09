Navratri 2018: Know the difference between Navratri and Durga Puja

Navratri and Durga Puja have been celebrated by Hindus with great pomp and vigour since time immemorial. As similar and distinct these two cultures are, they both celebrate and worship Goddess Durga. Durga Puja is celebrated by the Bengalis. This festival is close to the heart of every Bengali. They are a variety of scrumptious food prepared. Navratri, however, is a festival, native to Gujaratis. Navratri is a festival of colour and vibrancy. Devotees of Navratri fast during the 9 days. Well, many people get very confused between Navratri and Durga Puja. These are some differences that you ought to know.

Navratri

Duration – Navratri literally means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit. ‘Nav’ means nine and ‘Ratri’ means nights.

Significance – Goddess Durja is worship during these nine days. What makes Navratri so unique is that Durga puja in all her nine forms is worshipped. Hence, women wear different colours every day for nine days.

Other significant deities – Though it does celebrate Goddess Durga, on the 10th day is Dusherra which commemorates the historic battle of Ram and Ravaan in which Ram was victorious. This festival symbolized the end of evils and the beginning of pure divinity. Good triumphs over evil are the clear message of this Navratri.

Abstinence or fasting – Throughout the nine days, devotees observe fast and refrain from eating any rajasic or tamasic food. Eggs, meat, onion, and garlic cannot be eaten during Navratri as well. Fasting is an important aspect of Navratri in order to gain purity of body and mind.

Celebration – During the evenings, devotees assemble and participate dandiya raas and garba. They both are crucial dance forms in Navratri. Every day a different colour is worn. This is to symbolize and worship the different forms of Goddess Durga.

Durga Puja

Duration – Durga Puja is a ten-day festival. It is widely celebrated in West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, etc. However, West Bengal celebrates it to a large extent.

Significance – It celebrates Goddess Durga’s victory over powerful buffalo demon Mahishasura. It also celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

Other significant deities – Other manifestations of Durga like Lakshmi (Goddess of wealth), Kumari (goddess of fertility), Mai (mother) and Ajima(grandmother) are worshipped.

Abstinence or fasting – No, among Bengalis there is no fasting. Bengalis think of Goddess Durga as a daughter and she has to be entertained with delectable feasts and foods. Meat is also eaten during Durga Puja in West Bengal.

Celebration – This festival is very similar to Ganesh Chaturthi. On the sixth day of Durga Puja called Shashthi, huge pandals are erected and on the last day, Goddess Durga is immersed in water.