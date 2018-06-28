Mumbai Police’s meme on the ‘Hey Dear’ creeps is a dig at internet romeos

You might have come across texts like ‘Hi Dear’, ‘Wanna be friends’ or ‘Cute dp’ from random people or the internet. If you check your inbox on any social media accounts you will find at least one such message. Since it is common it doesn’t mean that it can be ignored. Such ‘internet romeos’ need to be held accountable for their acts. Don’t worry! Mumbai Police are with you and are willing to deal with the ‘romeos’ on your behalf. Known for their hilarious memes, Mumbai Police’s Twitter account has every time showed its witty side by using memes and puns to create awareness across various topics. And it has once again nailed it and no doubt the post has gone viral.

The Mumbai Police posted three memes on Twitter that show those typical messages that these internet romeos spam your inbox with. In the tweet, the cops ask people to block creeps who message them and get in touch with the police. The tweet says, “Block them. Call us. We will take good care of their emotion & intention! #Dial100 #WomensSafety.” The tweet has gone viral and within few hours it has garnered over 9,000 likes and 4,000 retweets.

Block them. Call us. We will take good care of their emotion & intention! #Dial100 #WomensSafety pic.twitter.com/lrUy4j6xSj

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 27, 2018



Here are all the pictures they posted, in case you are not able to view the pictures on Twitter.