Movember or No Shave November: What is it all about, and, why you shouldn’t shave!

November, it’s the time of the year again when men across the world start growing a beard and cultivating a mustache. Reason? To grow awareness around the importance of men’s health. During the month men embrace their hair and let it grow wild and free. We all know it is a men’s health awareness campaign but it’s high time we come on the same page by getting rid of the confusion on whether it is Movember or No Shave November? Or it is about to grow awareness about men’s health issues or prostate cancer? We decode it for you.

About the initiatives

No Shave November – The aim of the initiative is to grow awareness by embracing hair, which cancer patients lose, and let it grow. Donate the money that is usually spent on shaving and grooming to spread awareness about cancer prevention and for those fighting the battle with it. Not just men but also women can participate in the initiative by letting the hair on the legs grow and by skipping waxing.

Movember – The initiative was launched by Movember Foundation to raise donation for men’s mental health issues, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

Origin

No Shave November – Though the no-shave November was a trend for several years it was only in 2009 when members of the Chicagoland Hill family in California came up with an idea to use ‘No Shave November’ to raise money for charity. The project was started by the eight children in the family after their father Mathew Hill passed away from colon cancer in November 2007. The initiative which initially started on Facebook with the support of few followers is now a global celebration.

Movember – The initiative was started in 2003 in Melbourne, Australia by friends Travis Garone, Adam Garon, Justin Coghlan and Luke Slattery. Once when the friends were having a beer and couldn’t understand the reason why the mustache was out of fashion. The conversation which started to bring the mustache back in fashion was soon decided to use it in a meaningful way by focusing on men’s health awareness, poor mental health, healthy lifestyle, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. The foundation attained registered charity status in 2006 and today is spread to 21 countries with a global workforce of 130 people.