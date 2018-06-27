Monsoon Skin Protection: Follow these 10 steps to protect your skin during the rains

The onset of monsoon can cause your skin to behave unpredictably. The humidity and stickiness often wreak havoc on the skin. Sometimes it could get extremely oily and sometimes it gets dehydrated and stretched. An appropriate skincare regime is a necessity in such a weather. Here are 10 simple tips to ensure that your skin stays healthy and glowing even during the rains.

1. Cleanse

Remember to wash and cleanse your face regularly during this season. This helps to remove the dirt and grime from your skin. Ideally, one should use a mild face cleanser and attempt to wash their face a minimum of three times in the day.

2. Tone

Using a toner is essential because of the humidity of monsoon. Clogged skin pores need to breathe and a simple toner sans alcohol will even out the pH balance of your skin. This also helps give your skin a radiant glow. Be sure to apply toner twice a week.

3. Moisturise

For some skin types, the humid rains can dry out the skin. To avoid your skin flaking, one should invest in a light gel-based moisturiser. This will keep the skin healthy and supple.

4. Exfoliate

Get rid of germs and dead skin cells by exfoliating your skin once a week. Make sure to use a mild exfoliator without thick granules that can potentially damage your skin. Avoid exfoliating multiple times a week as this can strip your skin of natural essential oils and make it dull and lifeless.

5. Wear sunscreen

Although it may seem like the sun is away, don’t let the cloudy weather fool you. The strong UV rays are still damaging and so be sure to apply sunscreen if you’re stepping out for the day. Use a waterproof sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.

6. Drink water

Drinking water is a must no matter what the season. In the monsoon especially, humidity increases your sweating which leads to pale and dull skin. Water keeps your skin glowing and hydrated. Additionally, it also helps flush toxins away and makes you feel fresh. One must drink 8 to 10 glasses of water daily.

7. Reduce make-up

Attempt to use minimal make-up during monsoon. Rains can cause serious skin infections due to bacteria and microbes. If you still choose to wear make-up, make sure it is waterproof and lightweight. Mineral-based make-up is a good choice for the rains.

8. Home-made care

Take extra care of your skin with home-made face masks and peels. These can be made using ingredients from your kitchen such as lemon juice, yoghurt, honey, cucumber, etcetera. The benefit of making them yourself is that they will be all natural and extremely healthy for your skin.

9. Eat healthy food

Make sure to eat plenty of fruits and vegetables to maintain the natural glow of your skin. Season fruits and vegetables are also great to keep your skin fresh and supple.

10. Avoid artificial jewellery

The humidity in the monsoon increases your chances of acne and breakouts. Reduce these risks by avoiding artificial jewellery especially if you have sensitive skin.