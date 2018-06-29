Monsoon Haircare Tips: These 10 tips will protect your hair this rainy season

Monsoon comes as a welcome escape from the scorching summer heat. The arrival of the rainy season brings joy to many as they no longer have to face the heat strokes and sunburns from the harsh sun. But the monsoon also brings with it some negative effects. The high humidity in the monsoon can especially affect your skin and hair. Today’s environment is full of pollutants and thus the rain that falls is not clean, instead it is full of carbon dust and pollution. Hair is at the risk of absorbing hydrogen and forming bonds that makes it frizzy.

In such conditions it is important to nourish your hair and keep it clean. Here are some of the best tips to follow during the monsoon season. These tips will keep your hair looking shiny and healthy.

Keep your hair dry

In the monsoon you may be tempted to step out in the rain. Whether it is a heavy downpour or a light drizzle, rain water is dirty and acidic. So avoid wetting your hair unless it is necessary. Excess moisture when settled into the scalp can cause infections so wash your hair with shampoo right away.

Follow the right hair wash routine

Be sure to wash your hair two-three times a week. During monsoon there is high oil secretion on the scalp, making it easy for hair to get frizzy and under nourished. Use a mild antibacterial hair shampoo that will nourish your hair while also fighting bacterial and fungal infections.

Don’t forget conditioner

A nutrient rich conditioner is a must during the rainy season. This helps to fight frizz and locks in nourishment in the strands. Apply conditioner only to the ends of your hair and rinse it off with cold water for an extra shine. If you’re using a leave-in conditioner, it will form a protective layer and protect your hair from the rain.

Use the correct comb

It is essential to use the right comb in the monsoon. When dealing with wet hair, a wide tooth comb is the best option. It helps to de-tangle your hair while also ensuring that the hair doesn’t break and tear. Additionally you can use the comb while conditioning your hair for an even application.

Remember to oil

A good hair oil massage will do wonders for your hair during this season. Apply oil to your hair once or twice a week to moisturise and revitalise dry hair. A gentle massage will avoid hair breakage and provide deep conditioning which keeps hair healthy and smooth.

Pay attention to styling

Do not tie your hair up during the rains. Tied hair can cause dirty rain water to hibernate in your hair. This makes hair limp and frizzy. If you do wish to tie your hair then only opt for loose ponytails or buns.

Eat smart

Your diet plays an important role in hair care. The correct diet can strengthen hair follicles and promote healthy hair growth. Eat food that is rich in protein, iron and omega 3 fatty acids such as spinach, walnuts, mackerel, salmon, carrots, etcetera. Avoid junk food and caffeine as it can dehydrate you hair and cause hair fall. Remember to drink plenty of water

Go short

A haircut is an easy way to reduce the stress of hair maintenance. If you have ever wished to cut your hair short but were unsure about it, this is the best time. Short hair is relatively easier to maintain and keep healthy during the monsoon.

Waterproof your hair

Invest in some good quality waterproof jackets or umbrellas during the rains. Make sure to carry these whenever you leave your home. This is the easiest way to avoid wetting your hair and protecting it from the unpredictable rain.

Try natural remedies

Attempt to make and apply hair masks by following do-it-yourself instructions to whip these up at home. You can often make organic shampoos and conditions by using ingredients from the kitchen. These homemade creations do not contain the chemicals commonly found in hair care products.