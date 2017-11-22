Margashirsha 2017: Margashirsha Thursdays Lakshmi puja dates and vidhi
Margashirsha maas or Margashirsha month is the 9th lunar month in Hindu calendar, which falls around November-December as per the Gregorian calendar. In Puranas, the month is mentioned as ‘Maasonam Margashirshoham’ meaning the auspicious month of Margashiram. The month is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess of wealth and prosperity. During the auspicious month, performing Lakshmi puja and observing fast on Thursdays are considered highly rewarding and meritious for devotees. The vrat is observed from sunrise to sunset. On the day of Mahalakshmi vrat, devotees clean their homes and decorate the front yard with rangoli and by lighting diyas.
Margashirsha Lakshmi Puja Vrat dates (Thursdays) 2017:
In 2017, Margashirsha month begins on November 19.
1st Thursday: November 23
2nd Thursday: November 30
3rd Thursday: December 7
4th Thursday: December 14
Puja rituals
- Take a kalash and fill it with rice and water which symbolises prosperity.
- Adorn the kalash with betel or mango leaves.
- Place a coconut smeared with haldi-kumkum (turmeric and vermillion) on the kalash.
- Place the kalash on a plate filled with rice.
- Place a flower or a garland on the coconut.
- Devotees also decorate the kalash with jewels and clothes.
- Recite Mahalakshmi Vart Kathahant, chant Shri Mahalakshmi aarti and Mahalakshmi Namas Ashtak in praise of the goddess. Devotees also chant Vishnu Sahasranama and visit Vishnu temple.
- Offer sweets and fruits as bhog to the goddess.
- Decorate the puja area with flowers and diya.
- Invite married women and offer them sweets, dakshina (money), Goddess Lakshmi sacred book, vermillion, turmeric, fruits, flowers, betel nuts.