Margashirsha 2017: Margashirsha Thursdays Lakshmi puja dates and vidhi

Margashirsha maas or Margashirsha month is the 9th lunar month in Hindu calendar, which falls around November-December as per the Gregorian calendar. In Puranas, the month is mentioned as ‘Maasonam Margashirshoham’ meaning the auspicious month of Margashiram. The month is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess of wealth and prosperity. During the auspicious month, performing Lakshmi puja and observing fast on Thursdays are considered highly rewarding and meritious for devotees. The vrat is observed from sunrise to sunset. On the day of Mahalakshmi vrat, devotees clean their homes and decorate the front yard with rangoli and by lighting diyas.

Margashirsha Lakshmi Puja Vrat dates (Thursdays) 2017:

In 2017, Margashirsha month begins on November 19.

1st Thursday: November 23

2nd Thursday: November 30

3rd Thursday: December 7

4th Thursday: December 14

Puja rituals