Mahavir Jayanti: Significance, legend, teachings and celebration

Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Vardhamana Mahavir or Lord Mahavir, the founder of Jainism. The day is celebrated with great fervour in the Jain community. He is the 24th and the last Tirthankara, who preached about life, virtue and non-violence. This year, in 2017, Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated on April 9.

Childhood

Mahavir was born in Bihar in 599 BC in the royal family of Ikshvaku dynasty to King Siddhartha and Queen Trisala. He spent the early years of his life as a royal prince but few later developed an interest in meditation and Jainism. That made him give-up his throne at the age of 30 and later he spent 12 years as a monk. He devoted his life spreading all the knowledge he gathered over the years. This action of Vardhaman earned him the title ‘Mahavir’. He went through the length and breadth of the country to preach the idea of ‘Jainism’. He taught his followers to follow non-violence and believe in salvation. At the age of 72, he attained Nirvana.

Legend

Legend says that Mahavir was conceived by Devananda, the wife of Brahmin Rishabhdeva but by god’s grace the embryo was shifted to the womb of Queen Trisala. The expectant mother had a series of 16 dreams that was interpreted by an astrologer who said that the new-born would become either a Tirthankara (one who teaches) or a Chakravarti (one who rules the world). Hence, he was named ‘Vardhamana’, which means one who grows.

Celebration

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated on the 13th day in the Hindu month of Chaitra, according to the Hindu calendar. It is observed not only in India but also across the world where the Jain community is present. It is considered auspicious to donate food and clothes to needy on this day. The day is celebrated differently in different parts of the world. Followers bath the statue of Lord Mahavir and decorate the temples with flags, flowers and candles. In some places grand procession is carried out that include horses, drummers and chanters. At the end of the day, silent prayers are offered to the lord. Lectures are also held to preach the philosophy of Lord Mahavir.

Teachings

On the birth anniversary of Mahavir, the followers of Jainism also celebrate his teachings. According to the lord, right conduct includes five vow –Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (honesty), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (abstinence) and Aparigraha (detachment).

Lord Mahavir made Jainism a religion free from ritual complexities and hence inspired people to follow the teachings.