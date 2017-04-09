Mahavir Jayanti: 27 reincarnations of Lord Mahavir

Lord Mahavir was born the twenty-fourth and the last Jain Tirthankara. He was born in a royal family in 599 BC to King Siddhartha and Queen Trisala. Though he was born in a royal family he gave up the royal living at the age of 30 and spent 12 years of his life as a monk. This act of Mahavir made him win the title ‘Mahavir’. According to Lord Mahavir right conduct includes five vows Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (chastity) and Aparigraha (non-attachment).

It is believed that a soul achieves liberation after countable birth and also after it achieves ‘Samyak Darshana’. While according to Jainism, the characteristic of a person who has the right vision are kindness (Anukampa), without any detachment (Nirveda), spiritual calmness (Prasanna), desire for liberation from the birth and death cycles (Samvega) and belief in these fundamental principles (Astikya). It is also said that after achieving right vision the soul achieves liberation.

The study of Lord Mahavir’s previous births proves that the lord achieved Right Vision in his birth as Nayasar. But before being born as Nayasar, he had infinite births. His birth as Nayasar helped him to achieve liberation after 26 more births. Here are 27 births of Lord Mahavir.