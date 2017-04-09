Free Press Journal
Home / Web Special / Mahavir Jayanti: 27 reincarnations of Lord Mahavir

Mahavir Jayanti: 27 reincarnations of Lord Mahavir

— By Sonali Pimputkar | Apr 09, 2017 06:28 am
Lord Mahavir was born the twenty-fourth and the last Jain Tirthankara. He was born in a royal family in 599 BC to King Siddhartha and Queen Trisala. Though he was born in a royal family he gave up the royal living at the age of 30 and spent 12 years of his life as a monk. This act of Mahavir made him win the title ‘Mahavir’. According to Lord Mahavir right conduct includes five vows Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (chastity) and Aparigraha (non-attachment).

It is believed that a soul achieves liberation after countable birth and also after it achieves ‘Samyak Darshana’. While according to Jainism, the characteristic of a person who has the right vision are kindness (Anukampa), without any detachment (Nirveda), spiritual calmness (Prasanna), desire for liberation from the birth and death cycles (Samvega) and belief in these fundamental principles (Astikya). It is also said that after achieving right vision the soul achieves liberation.

The study of Lord Mahavir’s previous births proves that the lord achieved Right Vision in his birth as Nayasar. But before being born as Nayasar, he had infinite births. His birth as Nayasar helped him to achieve liberation after 26 more births. Here are 27 births of Lord Mahavir.


  1. Nayasara – A village headman who secured samyaktva or partial enlightenment in this birth on account of preaching of true dharma by Jain monks
  2. Birth in the 1st Celestial World (Heaven) called Saudharma
  3. Prince Marichi – Grandson of Rsabha, the first Tirthankara and Son of King Bharata
  4. Birth in the 5th Celestial World called Brahmloka
  5. Kaushika – A Brahmin
  6. Pushyamitra – A Brahmin
  7. Bith in the 1st Celestial World called Saudharma
  8. Agnidyota – A Brahmin
  9. Birth in the 2nd Celestial World called Ishaan
  10. Agnibhuti – A Brahmin
  11. Birth in the 3rd Celestial World called Sanatkumar
  12. Bharadwaja – A Brahmin
  13. Birth in the 4th Celestial World called Mahendra
  14. Sthavira – A Brahmin
  15. Birth in the 5th Celestial World called Brahmloka
  16. Prince Vishvabhuti
  17. Birth in the 7th Celestial World called Mahashukra
  18. Triprishtha Vasudeva – First Vasudeva of this half-time-cycle
  19. Birth in the 7th Hell called Mahatamaha Prabha (pitch dark hued)
  20. A lion
  21. Bith in the 4th Hell called Panka Prabha (Mud Hued)
  22. A human being (Name unknown)
  23. Priyamitra – A Chakvartin (The universal ruler of seven continents)
  24. Birth in the 7th Celestial World called Mahashukra
  25. Prince Nandana – Accepted the vow of self control and gained Tirthankara nama karma
  26. Birth in the 10th Celestial World called Pranat
  27. Birth as Tirthankar Lord Mahavir, the final birth

