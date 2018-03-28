Mahavir Jayanti 2018: Birth legend, 27 reincarnations of Lord Mahavir
Mahavir Jayanti, known as Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira or Vardhamana Mahavira. It is the most important festival for Jains and is celebrated with great fervour in the Jain community. He is the 24th and the last Tirthankara, who preached about life, virtue, and non-violence. According to Historians, Mahavir was born on the thirteenth day of the month Chaitra in Vasokund. At the time of his birth, the prosperity in the kingdom increased and hence Mahavir is named ‘Vardhamana; meaning ‘one who grows’. It is also said that there is a place called ‘Ahalya Bhumi’ in Vasokund which is considered the birthplace of Mahavir and so is not been plowed for hundreds of years.
Mahavir Jayanti 2018 Tithi
Trayodashi tithi begins: 11:23 pm on March 28
Trayodashi tithi ends: 9:22 pm on March 29
Birth legend
Legend says that Mahavira was conceived by Devananda, the wife of Brahmin Rishabhdeva but by God’s grace the embryo was shifted to the womb of Queen Trisala. The expectant mother had a series of 16 dreams that was interpreted by an astrologer who said that the new-born would become either a Tirthankara (one who teaches) or a Chakravarti (one who rules the world). Hence he was named ‘Vardhamana’, which means one who grows.
Mahavir spent the early years of his life as a royal prince but a few years later developed an interest in meditation and Jainism. That made him give-up his throne at the age of 30 and later he spent 12 years as a monk. He devoted his life spreading all the knowledge he gathered over the years. This action of Vardhaman earned him the title ‘Mahavir’. He went through the length and breadth of the country to preach the idea of ‘Jainism’. He taught his followers to follow non-violence and believe in salvation. At the age of 72, he attained Nirvana.
27 reincarnations of Lord Mahavir
The study of Lord Mahavir’s previous births proves that the lord achieved Right Vision in his birth as Nayasar. But before being born as Nayasar, he had infinite births. His birth as Nayasar helped him to achieve liberation after 26 more births. Here are 27 births of Lord Mahavir.
- Nayasara – A village headman who secured samyaktva or partial enlightenment in this birth on account of preaching of true dharma by Jain monks
- Birth in the 1st Celestial World (Heaven) called Saudharma
3. Prince Marichi – Grandson of Rsabha, the first Tirthankara, and Son of King Bharata
4. Birth in the 5th Celestial World called Brahmloka
5. Kaushika – A Brahmin
6. Pushyamitra – A Brahmin
7. Bith in the 1st Celestial World called Saudharma
8. Agnidyota – A Brahmin
9. Birth in the 2nd Celestial World called Ishaan
10. Agnibhuti – A Brahmin
11. Birth in the 3rd Celestial World called Sanatkumar
12. Bharadwaja – A Brahmin
13. Birth in the 4th Celestial World called Mahendra
14. Sthavira – A Brahmin
15. Birth in the 5th Celestial World called Brahmloka
16. Prince Vishvabhuti
17. Birth in the 7th Celestial World called Mahashukra
18. Triprishtha Vasudeva – First Vasudeva of this half-time-cycle
19. Birth in the 7th Hell called Mahatamaha Prabha (pitch dark-hued)
20. A lion
21. Bith in the 4th Hell called Panka Prabha (Mud Hued)
22. A human being (Name unknown)
23. Priyamitra – A Chakvartin (The universal ruler of seven continents)
24. Birth in the 7th Celestial World called Mahashukra
25. Prince Nandana – Accepted the vow of self-control and gained Tirthankara nama karma
26. Birth in the 10th Celestial World called Pranat
27. Birth as Tirthankar Lord Mahavir, the final birth