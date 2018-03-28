Mahavir Jayanti 2018: Birth legend, 27 reincarnations of Lord Mahavir

Mahavir Jayanti, known as Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira or Vardhamana Mahavira. It is the most important festival for Jains and is celebrated with great fervour in the Jain community. He is the 24th and the last Tirthankara, who preached about life, virtue, and non-violence. According to Historians, Mahavir was born on the thirteenth day of the month Chaitra in Vasokund. At the time of his birth, the prosperity in the kingdom increased and hence Mahavir is named ‘Vardhamana; meaning ‘one who grows’. It is also said that there is a place called ‘Ahalya Bhumi’ in Vasokund which is considered the birthplace of Mahavir and so is not been plowed for hundreds of years.

Mahavir Jayanti 2018 Tithi

Trayodashi tithi begins: 11:23 pm on March 28

Trayodashi tithi ends: 9:22 pm on March 29

Birth legend

Legend says that Mahavira was conceived by Devananda, the wife of Brahmin Rishabhdeva but by God’s grace the embryo was shifted to the womb of Queen Trisala. The expectant mother had a series of 16 dreams that was interpreted by an astrologer who said that the new-born would become either a Tirthankara (one who teaches) or a Chakravarti (one who rules the world). Hence he was named ‘Vardhamana’, which means one who grows.

Mahavir spent the early years of his life as a royal prince but a few years later developed an interest in meditation and Jainism. That made him give-up his throne at the age of 30 and later he spent 12 years as a monk. He devoted his life spreading all the knowledge he gathered over the years. This action of Vardhaman earned him the title ‘Mahavir’. He went through the length and breadth of the country to preach the idea of ‘Jainism’. He taught his followers to follow non-violence and believe in salvation. At the age of 72, he attained Nirvana.

27 reincarnations of Lord Mahavir

The study of Lord Mahavir’s previous births proves that the lord achieved Right Vision in his birth as Nayasar. But before being born as Nayasar, he had infinite births. His birth as Nayasar helped him to achieve liberation after 26 more births. Here are 27 births of Lord Mahavir.