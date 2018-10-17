Maha Navami 2018: Significance, puja rituals, tithi and all you need to know
Maha Navami is the third and final day of Durga Puja and the ninth day of Navratri. Goddess Durga is worshipped as Mahishasura Mardini. The day falls on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashvin, which falls in the month of September or October in the Gregorian calendar. Navami is considered an auspicious day to perform homa. It is said that puja performed on the day is equivalent to the prayers offered on all the nine days of the festivals. In 2018, Maha Navami falls on October 18.
Significance
According to the mythology, Goddess Durga’s battle against demon king Mahishasura lasted for nine days. The goddess won over the evil with her power and wisdom on the tenth day which is Vijayadashmi.
On Navami, Goddess Durga is also worshipped as Saraswati – the goddess of knowledge and wisdom. In the Southern states of India, the day is celebrated by worshipping tools, machinery, books, and automobiles. While in Northern and Eastern states, Kanya Pujan is performed. Young girls are invited and worshipped as forms of Goddess Durga. The girls are offered food and bestowed gifts as a token of love and respect. Apart from Kanya Pujan, Suvasini Pujan and Dampati Pujan are also performed.
Tithi
Navami tithi begins: October 17, 2018 on 12:49 pm
Navami tithi ends: October 18, 2018 to 3:28 pm