Life lessons by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose that will keep you motivated!

Subhash Chandra Bose, the dynamic leader who gave all his sweat and blood for India’s freedom movement continues to inspire millions of mind with his words even today.

Popularly known as Netaji, he is India’s one of the greatest freedom fighters. Born on January 23, 1987 in Cuttack to Janaki Nath Bose, a popular lawyer and Prabhavati Devi, he was the ninth child among the fourteen.

Bose was a bright student and also the topper in matriculation examination from Calcutta. Since childhood he was influenced by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and was popular for his patriotic enthusiasm. To pursue his career in Indian Civil Services, he went to England and appeared for competitive examination and stood fourth in it. Saddened by the Jalianwalla Bagh massacre in Punjab, Netaji returned to India.

In India, Netaji was influenced by the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and he soon joined Indian National Congress. In 1930, he was sent to jail during the civil disobedience movement and was released in 1931. Later, he was expelled from India to Europe but taking the advantage of the situation he worked to strengthen the ties between the two countries. Challenging the ban in the home country he returned, but was again sent to jail. In 1937, after Congress came in to power, he was released. In 1943, he established Azad Hind Fauj. Unfortunately, on August 18, 1945, he was killed in a plane crash in Taiwan.

Quotes by Subhash Chandra Bose are as inspiring as his life-story. Here are some of them: