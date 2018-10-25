Karwa Chauth 2018: When and how to perform Karwa Chauth Vrat Puja?

Karwa Chauth is one of the most popular festival celebrated in India. It is the festival when married women observe fast and pray for their husband’s eternal health and well-being. The day falls four-day after Purnima in the Hindu month of Kartika. It is celebrated with much fervor in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana. Preparation for the festival begins a few days in advance with jewellery, mehendi and make-up.

On the day of Karwa Chauth, married women wake up before sunrise, take bath and take ‘sankalp’, a pledge to observe fast for the well-being of their husbands and eat sargi. Sargi is a pre-dawn meal made by mother-in-law as a token of love. The fast is observed without consuming any food or water and is broken only after the moon is spotted. The Moon god is worshipped and offered bhog. Women look at the moon and then their husbands through a sieve and husbands offer water and food to their wife. Women worship Goddess Gaura and Chauth Mata, representations of Goddess Parvati. The Karwa or the karak used during the puja is filled with water or milk and coins are dropped in it. They are later donated to Brahmin or a married woman. The festival coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Tithi

Karwa chauth puja muhurat: 6:04 pm to 7:19 pm on October 27

Moonrise on karwa chauth day: 8:33 pm on October 27

Chaturthi tithi begins: 6:37 pm on October 27

Chaturthi tithi ends: 4:54 pm on October 28