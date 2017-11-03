Kartik: Significance of the holiest Hindu month

Kartik is the eighth month of the Hindu calendar, which usually overlaps with October or November in the Gregorian calendar. The month is considered one of the holiest months and it is believed that it is the month of awakening the soul with meditation and celebration. Observing fasts in the month is glorified in the Puranas. Padma Purana describes Kartik month as Krishna’s favourite month. People observe fast in this month to discard all evil deeds and adopt a pure way of life. In 2017, Kartik month began on October 23 and ends on November 21.

Karwa Chauth, Ahoi Ashtami, Rama Ekadashi, Dhanteras, Narak Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja, Gowardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja and Tulsi Vivah, are some of the festivals celebrated in Kartik month. The full moon day of the month is called as Kartik Purnima and is celebrated as Dev Diwali in Varanasi. It is believed that during this month the rays of Sun and Moon have a positive effect on the mind and body.

Any vrata, even the smallest, observed during the month yields huge results. It is the month of offering lamps to Lord Krishna which glorifies his pastime of being bound with ropes by Maya Yashoda. It is said that ‘Matysya Avtar’ of Lord Vishnu was held on Kartik Purnima. During Kartik Purnima, the Moon is present in its full power and hence many pujas and totkas are also performed to get rid of sins and remove hurdles of personal and professional life.

Things to do in Kartik month