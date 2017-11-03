Kartik Purnima: Significance, legends, tithi and all you need to know
Kartik is the eighth lunar month in the Hindu calendar which coincides with October or November in the Gregorian calendar. The fifteenth lunar day or Purnima of Kartik month is called as Kartik Purnima and is considered as one of the holiest months. It is also called as Tripuri Purnima and Tripurai Purnima. For Hindus, Kartik holds a special significance as in this month both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are worshipped. The day is also associated with Prabodini Ekadasi which marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Vishnu is believed to sleep. The day signifies the awakening of the god.
Legends
Kartik Purnima is the day when Lord Vishnu took the incarnation of Matsya, one of his ten avatars, to rescue Manu, the first man, from a great deluge. Kartik Maas is also known as Damodara Maas, as Damodara is one of Lord Krishna’s names.
Another legend associated with the day is Lord Shiva killing three demons Tripurasura – Vidyunmali, Tarakaksha and Viryavana. Hence it is also known as Tripura Purnima or Tripurari Purnima. It is believed that Gods celebrate the day in heaven by lighting diyas and hence the day is known as Dev Diwali. People in Varanasi celebrate the day with great joy by making rangolis, lighting diyas in front of the house and on the banks of river Ganga.
Also read: Kartik: Significance of the holiest Hindu month
Rituals
It is a ritual to take a holy dip in the Ganges which is known as ‘Kartik Snan’. People also observe a day-long fast and perform Rudra Abhishek of Lord Shiva, by bathing him in milk and honey. Devotees also perform Satya Narayana Vrat on Kartik Purnima.
Tithi
Purnima tithi begins: 1:46 pm on November 3
Purnima tithi ends: 10:52 am on November 4