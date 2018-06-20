International Yoga Day 2018: Our pick of best events in Mumbai

The International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated annually on June 21. After India highlighted the importance of yoga -which began in India 5,000 years ago – to the United Nations. Three years ago, ‘June 21’ was declared as the International Yoga Day, bringing together 176 countries to sign a resolution. In an attempt to make the yoga day a success various organisations and yoga studios will host camps and practice sessions. On the occasion of fourth International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct a yoga event in Dehradun. To celebrate the day, yoga events are held globally on June 21 which are open for all. Like every year, Mumbai is all set to hold the fourth edition of International Day of Yoga on Thursday, June 21. This International Yoga Day, sign up for a host of events and kick-start a healthy lifestyle you have been putting off. Here’s our guide of best events happening in Mumbai.

Pranic Healing

‘Energise the Spirit of Mumbai’ is an event organised by the Pranic Healing Foundation and the Mahalaxmi Race Course. The event gives an opportunity to practice Twin Hearts meditation and experience Pranic Healing. The programme is free of charge and open to anyone above 16 years of age. Twin Hearts is a 21-minute guided meditation technique developed by Grandmaster Choa Kok Sui. Founded on the concept of pranic healing, twin hearts helps to eliminate negative thoughts and emotions, energise the mind and spirit, clarity of thoughts and to bring inner peace and harmony.

When: June 21, 6 pm to 9 pm

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Dr E Moses Marg, Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Mahalaxmi

Contact Number: 93207 71166

Entry fee: Free

Introduction to AntiGravity Yoga

Powai’s Trance Fitness is organising a free yoga session which is open for all. The session will comprise of basic yoga asanas, power yoga and an introduction to antigravity yoga. While performing AntiGravity yoga, one needs to hang freely that allows the spine to lengthen. It helps to decompress the spine, increase strength and flexibility and bring awareness to the body.

When: June 21, 7 am to 9 am

Where: Trance Fitness, 4th Floor, JMJ House, Orchard Avenue, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

Contact Number: 99300 85412

Entry fee: Free

Yoga by the Bay

Decorate the Marine Drive of Mumbai with a necklace of people doing Yoga and Meditation. Head to Marine Drive and join the global holistic health guru Mickey Mehta in the International Yoga Day celebration. The session is open to all. Participants need to carry their own yoga mats and rainwear.

When: June 21, 6 am to 7:00 am

Where: Marine Drive, Veer Nariman Road

Entry fee: Free

Yoga Utsav

Celebrate International Yoga Day with an early morning yoga session at Decathlon Sports. Participants need to carry their own yoga mats, water bottle, and rainwear.

When: June 21, 6:45 am to 8 am

Where: Decathlon Sports, F-18/B, First floor, R-City Mall, LBS Marg, Opp Godrej, Ghatkopar West

Contact Number: 7506070863

Entry fee: Free

Yoga event for women

The event is exclusively for women when the participants will get a taste of the benefits that yoga beholds. In addition, refreshments will be provided after the session and you will take home special goodies.

When: June 21, 6:45 am to 8 am

Where: Chhatlok Poonam Foundation, Lok Hit Kutir Temple Hall, Opp. B.P.M. High School, Near Gujarat Research Society, 16th Road, Khar (W),

Contact Number: 9821544234

Entry fee: Rs 300

Yoga at Ace Runners

Celebrate the day with your family and friends at the yoga session organised by the Ace Runners. The session will comprise of a 5-minute warm-up, 25-minute run, 5 minute head to toe exercises and 35-minute yoga exercises. Participants need to carry their own yoga mats.

When: June 21 to 22, 6 am

Where: Ace Runners, 93, Dr RG Thadani Marg, Police Camp, Worli Sea Face, Worli

The event is organised at all their centers

Contact Number: 99300 01259

Entry fee: Free