International Kissing Day: Ranveer Singh Bollywood’s best kisser

While Emraan Hashmi has long enjoyed the ‘serial kisser’ tag in Bollywood, that title has now been claimed by none other than Ranveer Singh. The actor who turns 33 today has stolen the hearts of many with his passionate kissing scenes in numerous films.

Singh’s birthday coincides with International Kissing day which comes as no surprise as he is the reigning best kisser of Bollywood.

Earlier Sushant Singh Rajput’s kissing spree in his film Shuddh Desi Romance made him a contender for Bollywood’s best kisser. Ranveer, however, stole the limelight with Aditya Chopra’s Befikre in which he has a total of 23 kissing scenes with co-star Vaani Kapoor.

Here’s looking at some of Ranveer Singh’s best kisses on the silver screen:

Band Baaja Baarat

The debut film of Ranveer Singh has one of his career’s best kissing scenes. Romancing co-star Anushka Sharma, the pair completely set fire to the screens with their passionate scene.

Dil Dhadakne Do

This Zoya Akhtar film saw Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh repeat their magic on screen. The fun and playful kissing scene works well in the movie.

Kill Dil

While Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer acted together in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, the pair did not get a chance to properly romance. The duo made up for this with their steamy scene in Kil Dil that was the highlight of the film.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-leela

Ranveer starred opposite real life girlfriend Deepika Padukone in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali hit. His job is relatively easy in Ramleela as the couple share the same passionate chemistry in real life.

Befikre

Acting alongside newcomer Vaani Kapoor, Befikre has the most kisses of Ranveer’s career. The film is filled with several kissing scenes that make Ranveer Bollywood’s best kissers.