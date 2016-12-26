Indian men emerge big online shoppers of 2016

Bengaluru: If you think shopping is women’s forte, think again. According to a leading e-commerce portal, over 60 per cent of customers who purchased electronics, personal audio, footwear and lifestyle products on its platform in 2016 were men, reports IANS.

According to the #FlipTrends2016 study, 25-34-year-olds comprised the most active shoppers online. Interestingly, 15 per cent of the shoppers were from the over 45 years age group, which surprisingly had been thought to be more resistant to online shopping.

In 2016, sales of branded products across categories saw a sharp increase, as more of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indian towns took to shopping online. “Categories like apparel, smartphones and electronics dominated online sales this year. Eighty per cent of our traffic comes from mobile,” the company said in a statement. Indians were seen buying aspirational products and high-value items such as premium phones, consumer electronics and appliances.