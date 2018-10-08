Indian Air Force Day: Did you know the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force salutes differ from each other? Here’s why and how

If you have ever attended any military function or have watched Republic Day parade on the television, you would have experienced a feeling of patriotism in your heart. The highlight of the event is always the salute at the Amar Jawan Jyoti by the chiefs of the three wings of the military – the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy. We all are aware of the fact that a salute is a gesture of respect. But if you observe it closely you might be surprised to know that the Army, Navy and Air Force have different salutes. On the occasion of the Indian Air Force Day, we decode you how and why are the salutes of our tri-services different.

Indian Army



In the Indian Army, the salute is performed by keeping the palms open with fingers and thumb together and middle finger touching the right eyebrow. The salute is often accompanied by the regimental salutation. Salute with open palms shows that the person is not carrying any weapons and has no hidden intention and thus can be trusted.

Indian Navy



In Indian Navy, the salute is performed with the palm facing towards the ground at a 90-degree angle. The story behind the salute is, in olden days since sailors’ hand would get dirty due to grease, they would salute their seniors with palms facing the ground to avoid the dirt as a mark of respect.

Indian Air Force



In Indian Air Force, the salute is performed with an open palm at 45-degree angle to the forehead. The salute shows right arm raised from the front at a 45-degree angle to the forehead.