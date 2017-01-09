Hubble spots exocomets plunging onto a young star

Washington: NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has discovered exocomets – comets outside our solar system – plunging onto a young star that resides 95 light-years from Earth.

This star, called HD 172555, represents the third extrasolar system where astronomers have detected doomed, wayward comets. All of the systems are young, under 40 million years old, NASA said in a statement.

The exocomets were not directly seen around the star, but their presence was inferred by detecting gas that is likely the vaporised remnants of their icy nuclei. Astronomers have found similar plunges in our own solar system. Sun-grazing comets routinely fall into our sun. The presence of these doomed comets provides circumstantial evidence for “gravitational stirring” by an unseen Jupiter-size planet, where comets deflected by its gravity are catapulted into the star, the scientists said.