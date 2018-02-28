Holika Dahan 2018: Significance, legend, tithi and all you need to know

India is all set to celebrate Holi on March 2 and Choti Holi on March 1, 2018. Choti Holi is also known as Holika Dahan or Holika Deepak and is celebrated by burning Holika pyre a night before Holi. The fire burnt on the eve of Holi signifies the victory of good over evil, happiness over grief and end of the Winter season. The festival falls on a night prior to the full moon day of the Phalguna month, which is February or March according to Gregorian calendar. The pyre is lit after sunset and people sing and dance around the fire.

Legend

Once there was a powerful demon king named Hiranyakashipu who was granted a boon by Lord Brahma. His son Prahlad was a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Hiranyakashipu insisted that only he be worshipped and would kill anyone who disobeys him. His son continued to worship Lord Vishnu. This made him furious and he decided to kill his own son. He took the help of his sister Holika – who had a garment that prevented her from being harmed by fire. Holika sat on a bonfire and tricked Pralhad to sit on her lap. As the fire roared, the magical garment covered Prahlad. This led to the death of Holika and Prahlad came out unharmed. The story is about the power of devotion and the victory of good over evil. Since then the tradition to celebrate the festival began and this is where the festival gets its name.

Also read: How to perform Holi puja

Tithi

Holika dahan muhurta: 6:40 pm to 9:08 pm on March 1, 2018

Purnima tithi begins: 8:57 am on March 1, 2018

Purnima tithi ends: 6:21 am on March 2, 2018