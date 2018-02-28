Holi Dahan 2018: How to perform Holi puja

Every festival in India is celebrated with pomp and fervour; one of the most popular festivals celebrated with equal enthusiasm by youth and elders alike is the festival of colours – Holi. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil and is celebrated as a thanksgiving for a good harvest. It falls in the Hindu month of Phalguna, which is February or March according to Gregorian calendar. The first evening is known as Choti Holi or Holika Dahan when the Holika pyre is burnt. There is also a tradition of exchanging sweets. The next day is celebrated with colours and is known as Rang Panchami, Dhulandi or Ranwali Holi. In 2018, Choti Holi falls on March 1 and Holi falls on March 2.

Here’s how to perform Holi puja: