Drawing rangoli near the entrance of the house is one of the many traditional ways Indians like to decorate their houses during important festivals especially Diwali. Rangolis are colourful abstract patterns created using flowers, rice, colourful powders. They give traditional look to the house and adds to the celebration mood. In many parts of India drawing rangoli outside the house is taken very seriously. But its uses are not just limited to festivals. At VLC Ground, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, rangoli was drawn to create awareness about autism. So, rangoli has many purposes. It’s an art and requires skills. But more importantly, it adds beauty to the place and creates the environment of celebration.

Here are some of the beautiful rangoli patterns: