Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Wishes, quotes, and images to share on SMS, WhatsApp

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated as the day Lord Hanuman was born. In most Indian states the festival is celebrated on Chaitra Pournima while in some states it is celebrated in the month of Vaishakha or Margashirsha. In 2018, Hanuman Jayanti falls on March 31. Devotees observe fast, chant Hanuman Chalisa, shlokas and sing bhajans to keep the evil away. People visit Hanuman temple pour mustard oil on the idol and light a diya of ghee. According to mythology, Hanuman played an important role in Ramayana. His devotion to Lord Ram helped him to defeat Ravana after Sita’s abduction. It is also said that even before the birth of Hanuman it was predicted that he would be a devotee of Lord Ram. He was also the one who carried Sanjivani Booti to heal Lord Lakshmana during the battle between Lord Ram and Ravana.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, we have compiled a list of messages, wishes, and quotes to share with your dear ones on WhatsApp and Facebook.

May God Hanuman bless you with power and wisdom

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Wish you be accompanied with auspiciousness and blessings on Hanuman Jayanti and always.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

I wish joy, harmony, and prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti for you and your family

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

May Lord Hanuman bless your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity.

Wish you all a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Let us pray Anjaneya Swami on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and get a blessing to become successful in life.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Hanuman is worshiped as a symbol of physical strength, perseverance, and devotion,

May Lord Hanuman give you his strength,

May bless you with his perseverance,

May he grant you the art of Devotion as he had for Lord Rama!

Happy Hanuman Jayanti!