Hanuman Jayanti 2018: Significance, mythology, puja vidhi, tithi, celebration

Hanuman Jayanti is the celebration of the birth of Lord Hanuman, the Vanara god and devotee of Lord Sri Ramchandra. He is the son of Mata Anjana and Kesari and is also described as the son of Vayu Deva i.e. the wind god. Hanuman Jayanti varies as per regional beliefs but the one that falls on Chaitra Purnima is widely celebrated. It is believed that Lord Hanuman was born on Chaitra Purnima after sunrise on Tuesday. In 2018, Hanuman Jayanti falls on March 31. Devotees of Lord Hanuman visit the temple and apply tilak of sindoor to the forehead of the idol.

Mythology

According to mythology, Hanuman played an important role in Ramayana. His devotion to Lord Ram helped him to defeat Ravana after Sita’s abduction. It is also said that even before the birth of Hanuman it was predicted that he would be a devotee of Lord Ram. He was also the one who carried Sanjivani Booti to heal Lord Lakshmana during the battle between Lord Ram and Ravana.

There is a belief that Chaitra Hanuman Jayanti holds a special importance for those who have a strong influence of Shani (Saturn) in their horoscope.

How to perform puja

Performing puja on Hanuman Jayanti doesn’t require much effort. Devotees need to visit Hanuman temple to read Hanuman Chalisa, shlokas and also sing bhajans.

Decorate the idol with flowers and garlands, pour mustard oil on the idol and light a diya of ghee.

You can also chant ‘Rama’ to impress the god.

Besides, Lord Hanuman has a special liking for ladoos, it is said that the god confusing sun for a ladoo tried to swallow it.

Tithi

Purnima tithi begins: 7:35 pm on March 30

Purnima tithi ends: 6:06 pm on March 31

Celebration

As mentioned earlier Hanuman Jayanti varies as per regional beliefs. In most North Indian states Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated during Chaitra Purnima. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the festival is observed for 41-days which begins on Chaitra Purnima and ends on the tenth day of Krishna Paksha in Vaishakha month.

In Tamil Nadu, Hanuman Jayant is called as Hanumath Jayanthi and is celebrated during Margashirsha Amavasya. In Karnataka, it is known as Hanuman Vratam and is observed on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi in Margashirsha month. While in Orissa, Hanuman Jayanti is observed during Vishubha Sankranti which is also called as Mesha Sankranti.