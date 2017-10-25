Halloween 2017: Your guide to spooktacular events in Mumbai

Halloween is just around the corner, it’s the time of the year again when you dust off the cobwebs on your Halloween costume and pick out the perfect pumpkin. Prepare to be spooked and scared. Mumbai has plenty of spooky and fun-filled events to get into the spirit. From donning fancy dress to heading to one of epic Halloween themed parties, from gorging on spine-tingling bites to participating in a bar crawl, choose whatever takes your fancy. Fear not. Actually, you need to fear. We got a list of best spooktacular events across Mumbai. There’s something for everyone.

Freakshow – For a freak-filled lineup

The Freakshow will have everything for you to freak out. The party is full of grotesque guests, mutated decor and a freak-filled lineup to boot. The highlight of the event is a performance by Tansane, a band that strives to find innovative production and performance techniques to blend together melodies and harmonies that has the ability to transform listeners to the various nuances of reality.

When: October 27 between 9 pm and 1 am

Where: Todi Mill Social, 242, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel

Price: Rs 500

Halloween Bar Crawl – For the thirsty souls

The bar crawl gives you an opportunity to flaunt your hauntingly best costumes and run all night long with great music, spooky vibes and crazy people around. The crawl starts at Independence Brew Co moves to The Little Door and ends at the Lord of the Drinks. Enjoy Happy Hours all night along at all the bars and get free welcome shots/beer and tasters at the first two bars.

When: October 31

Where: Independence Brewing Company, Boolani Estate Owners Premises Co-Op Soc Ltd, B-41, New Link Road, Opp. Citi Mall, Andheri West

Price: Rs 499

Halloween Popup – For 360-degree fun

The second edition of the Halloween Popup is one of a kind themed festival with a lineup of fancy dress contests, family pageants, live performances, thematic food, shopping, a spooky set-up, fun activities and a lot of prizes. Need to ask anything more?

When: November 5 from 11 am

Where: Vivero International Pre-School, El–Tara, Off Orchard Avenue, Opp Odyssey II, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

Price: Rs 100

Halloween Dessert Crawl – For wacky dessert

The best way to experience ‘trick or treat’. Gorge on a range of delectable Halloween desserts at 10 best dessert outlets across Bandra. The dessert crawl starts at Out of the Blue and halts at Taj Mahal Tea House, Belgian Waffle Co, The Burgery, Raasta, Country of Origin and others. The menu on the crawl will be crowdsourced with participants picking their favourite dessert for each outlet. Those with maximum votes will be served at the outlets. Also, show-off your evil-side with your spookiest costumes and stand a chance to win prizes.

When: October 29 from 4:30 pm

Where: Out Of The Blue, Mumbai Le Sutra – The Indian Art Hotel, 14 Union Park, Khar (West

Price: Rs 700 to Rs 2,000



Haunted Forest – For Halloween Cocktails

Get ready to indulge in mysterious concoctions and spine-tingling bites. The Bombay Cocktail Bar has come with up spookiest Halloween cocktails like Spicy Devil, The Skull, Dr Death, Brain-dead, Ghostbusters, Vampire Lovers and more. Embrace yourselves and tread cautiously through the dead trees, you never know the dead may come alive for a night, and be careful of the mendacious spider webs. You never know who you will encounter! Don’t miss out the Haunted Forest Party with DJ Cyrus on October 28.

When: Till October 31

Where: Bombay Cocktail Bar, Deluxe House, Ground floor, Plot No B-50, Off New Link Road, Andheri West

Price: starts Rs 405

Spook Fest – For discovering your wild side

Head to Copa and discover your wild side! Take on a new avatar at the face painting booth and add a little zest to your evening with their specially curated spooky menu. Choose from Bloody Mary Pasta, Chilli Vodka sticky wing, Halloween Shots, Dracula Cooler, Core Mantle Crust and more.

When: October 28, 8 pm onwards

Where: Copa, Anna Building, JVPD 13th Road, Opp.Lotus Eye Hospital and Juhu GymKhana, Vile Parle

Halloween for kids

Dress your kids in their best Halloween costumes and head to Palladium Atrium. The event is power-packed with activities such as face painting, tattoo session, origami, photobooth, magician session, stone painting, slime making, dance and lots of fun. The funds raised at the event will be donated to the Life Trust NGO which works to educate, empower and equip employability of children.

When: October 27 at 5 pm

Where: Palladium Atrium, 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

Price: Rs 750