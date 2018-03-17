Gudi Padwa 2018: Wishes, messages in Marathi to share on WhatsApp, Facebook and SMS

Known as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, it is the first day of Hindu lunisolar calendar. The word ‘padwa’ comes from the Sanskrit word ‘Pratipada’ meaning the first day of a lunar fortnight. According to mythology, it is the day when Lord Brahma created the Universe and hence is one of the most auspicious days of the year. While for some people it is the day when Lord Rama was coronated in Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana. Maharashtrians celebrate the day by raising the traditional ‘Gudi’ in their homes, symbolising victory and spiritual prosperity. The day also marks the onset of spring and harvest season. In 2018, Gudi Padwa falls on March 18. Gudi Padwa marks the traditional new year for Maharashtrians. Here are Facebook, WhatsApp messages and greetings in Marathi you can send to your loved ones, far and near, to celebrate the festival.

निळ्या निळ्या आभाळी

शोभे उंच गुढी

नवे नवे वर्ष आले

घेऊन गुळासारखी गोडी.

नववर्ष म्हणजे चैतन्याचा नवा नवा स्पर्श,

प्रत्येक क्षणी लाभू दे न संपणारा हा हर्ष…

हर्षाने होऊ दे हे जीवन सुखी,

आणि गजबजुन उठू दे आयुष्याची पालखी…

गुडीपाडव्याच्या कोटी कोटी शुभेच्छा!

सोनपिवळ्या किरणांनी आले नवीन वर्ष,

मनोमनी दाटे नवं वर्षाचा हर्ष….

नवं वर्षाच्या सर्वांना खूप खूप शुभेच्छा!

वर्षामागून वर्ष जाती,

बेत मनीचे तसेच राहती,

नव्या वर्षी नव्या भेटी,

नव्या क्षणाशी नवी नाती,

नवी पहाट तुमच्यासाठी,

शुभेच्छांची गाणी गाती!

सोनेरी पहाट उंच गुढीचा थाट..

आनंदाची उधळण अन सुखांची बरसात…

दिवस सोनेरी

नव्या वर्षाची सुरुवात…

गुडीपाडव्याच्या भरभरून शुभेच्छा!

गुडी उभारू आनंदाची,

समृद्धीची, आरोग्याची,

समाधानाची आणि उत्तुंग यशाची,

नव वर्षाच्या शुभेच्छा!

गुडीपाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

सोनेरी सूर्याची सोनेरी किरणे,

सोनेरी किरणांचा सोनेरी दिवस..

सोनेरी दिवसाच्या सोनेरी शुभेच्छा सोन्यासारख्या लोकांना..

गुडीपाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

उभारून आनंदाची गुढी दारी,

जीवनात येवो रंगात न्यारी,

पूर्ण होवोत आपल्या सर्व इच्छा-आकांशा,

नूतन वर्षाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

चंदनाच्या काठीवर

शोभे सोन्याचा करा,

साखरेची गाठी आणि

कडुलिंबाचा तुरा,

मंगलमय गुढी

ल्याली भरजरी खण

स्ने्हाने साजरा

करा पाडव्याचा सण

गुढी पाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

गाठींच्या माळा, लिंबाचं लेणं,

समवेत नऊवारी साडी,

निळ्या नभात लहरे उंचच उंच विजयाची गुढी

पाडव्याच्या सणाचा असा हा अनोखा थाट,

करूनिया वंदन गुढीला, या सुमुहुर्तावर

चालू प्रेमाचीच वाट.

गुढी पाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!