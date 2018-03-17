Gudi Padwa 2018: Wishes, messages in English to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and SMS

People in Maharashtra are all set to celebrate Gudi Padwa, the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra that marks the traditional new year for Maharashtrians. The word ‘Padwa’ comes from the Sanskrit word ‘Pratipada’ meaning ‘first day of a lunar fortnight’. According to mythology, it is the day when Lord Brahma created the Universe and hence is one of the most auspicious days of the year. While for some people it is the day when Lord Rama was coronated in Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana. The Sindhi community celebrates the day as Cheti Chand and is observed as the emergence day of Lord Jholelaal. The day is celebrated by offering prayers and preparing delicacies such as Tehri and Saai Bhaaji. In Maharashtra, the festival is observed by hoisting Gudi, making rangolis, organising street processions and gorging on festive foods. In 2018, Gudi Padwa falls on March 18.

Here are Facebook, WhatsApp messages, greetings, and images you can send to your loved ones, far and near, to celebrate the festival.

