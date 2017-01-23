Guardian asked to retract WhatsApp ‘backdoor’ story

New York : Mounting pressure on the Guardian newspaper, a group of 30 security researchers have co-signed an open letter asking the paper to retract its story that claimed encrypted messages on WhatsApp can be intercepted as the mobile messaging service contained a ‘backdoor’. “Unfortunately, your story was the equivalent of putting ‘Vaccines Kill People’ in a blaring headline over a poorly contextualised piece,” TechCrunch quoted Zeynep Tufekci, an academic who organised the open letter, as saying.

The letter refutes the Guardian’s assertions, saying they are “very concretely endangering people”. “My alarm is from observing what’s actually been happening since the publication of this story and years of experience in these areas. You never should have reported on such a crucial issue without interviewing a wide range of experts,” Tufekci added.

The Guardian recently reported that a security vulnerability that can be used to allow Facebook and others to intercept and read encrypted messages had been found within its WhatsApp messaging service. The security issue was detected by Tobias Boelter, a cryptography and security researcher.

–IANS