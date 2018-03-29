Good Friday 2018: Why do people eat fish and avoid meat; other traditions

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is the day when he was flogged, asked to carry the cross on which he would be crucified. He was nailed to the cross and put to death, and this is why a cross is used as a symbol of the Christian faith. The day is observed on the Friday before the Easter Sunday. If the day marks suffering for Jesus then why is it called Good Friday? Because here ‘Good’ means holy. It is the day when Jesus suffered and died for his sins but resurrected, resulting in his victory over death. While some believe the phrase is a corruption of ‘God’s Friday’. Christians especially Catholics abstain from eating flesh meat on the day. Reason? Because Christ sacrificed his flesh on Good Friday.

Tribute to Jesus Christ

According to the church law implemented in 1983, as a tribute to Jesus Christ for the sacrifices he made for our sins, Catholics should abstain from eating flesh on Ash Wednesday, Good Friday, and Fridays of Lent. Flesh meat includes the chicken, turkey, beef, and pork. Though products are prohibited its by-products -milk, cheese, butter and eggs -are not. Initially, Catholics were abstained from eating flesh meat on Fridays to honor Christ who sacrificed his flesh for the people on Friday.

Fish is allowed

Though meat is prohibited, fish is allowed. There are several reasons associated with it that include fish is considered a different kind of flesh as it is from the sea and many of Christ’s disciples were fishermen. In addition, fish shapes were used as a secret symbol for Christians to identify each other when their religion was banned.

What if you eat meat?

It is believed that if eating meat was unintentional the guilt is lessened but you need to admit it in your next ‘Confession’.

Other traditions