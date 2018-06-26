Gauhar Jaan’s 145th Birth Anniversary: Here’s a look at the life of India’s first recording artist

Gauhar Jaan was a known artist of Calcutta (now Kolkata) at the turn of the 20th century. It seems strange that today she is largely unknown, but at the time, she was one of the most famous vocalists in India. She was one of India’s first recording stars. Jaan was as famous for her larger-than-life lifestyle as she was for her artistic abilities. One would not be out of line to say that she was India’s first “recording superstar”. here are some interesting facts about Gauhar Jaan’s life.

January 26, 1873, Gauhar Jaan was born as Angelina Yeoward in Azamgarh

1881- Her mother Victoria moved to Bahamas with a Muslim nobleman Khursheed

Later Victoria, converted to Islam and changed Angelina’s name to ‘Gauhar Jaan’ and hers to ‘Malka Jaan’

1887- Gauhar Jaan gave her first performance at the Royal courts of Darbanga Raj and was appointed as ‘Court Musician’.

1896- Gauhar Jaan started performing in Calcutta (now Kolkata) and was called the ‘First Dancing Girl’.

She was popular for her art and style, she always wore fine gowns and the finest jewellery. She never seemed to wear the same jewellery twice.

November 1902- India’s first ever record, India’s first disc has Gauhar Jaan singing a ‘Khayal’ in ‘Raag Jogiya’ recorded.

1903- Her records started appearing in Indian markets and were in great demand.

She would round off her performances by announcing ‘My name is Gauhar Jaan’.

1902 to 1920- she recorded more than 600 records, in more than 10 languages. Including Bengali, Guajarati, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Arabic, Persian, Pushto, French and English.

She received Rs 1000 to 3000 as nazarana for her performances in those days which was a very high amount.

August 1928- King Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV invited her to become a court musician at Mysore.

Her last days at Mysore could not be described as happy days. She was alone. The legal harassment of her ex-husband, as well as the bad relatives, had long since reduced the great wealth that she had once enjoyed. She was 58 years old, and in failing health.

At the age of 60 she died nearly penniless.