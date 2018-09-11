Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Wishes, greetings, images to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook

Free Press Journal
— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 11, 2018 01:02 am
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is an annual festival that honours Lord Ganesha. The festival is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm across the country, especially in Maharashtra. The festival culminates on Ananta Chaturdashi, the day when idols of Ganesha are immersed. Lord Ganesha is considered as the God of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. In 2018, Ganesha Chaturthi falls on September 13. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, here’s a list of wishes and greetings to share on SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

  • May the destroyer of evil grace you with peace and love;
    And blessings be showered upon you from heaven up above!
    Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  • May Lord Ganesh bring you good luck and prosperity!
    Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  • May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries, sorrows and tensions and fill your life with love and happiness.
    Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  • Vakratund mahakay
    Suryakoti samprabha
    Nirvighnam Kurume devam
    Sarvakaryesu sarvada
    Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  • May Lord Ganesha gives you –
    A rainbow for every storm,
    A smile for every tear,
    A promise for every care,
    And an answer to every prayer!
    Happy Ganesh Chaturthi
  • Wishing you happiness as big as Ganesh’s appetite,
    Life as long as his trunk,
    Trouble as small as his mouse,
    Moments as sweet as modaks.
    Sending you wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi!
  • May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles of your life,
    Provide you with auspicious beginnings,
    Inspire you with creativity,
    And bless you with intellect and wisdom.
    Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  • May Lord Ganesha bless you with worldly bounties,
    Keep you and your family protected from obstacles at all times!
    Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  • May Lord Ganesha shower abundant good luck on you,
    May he always bestow you with his blessings.
    Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  • May the destroyer of evil grace you with peace and love;
    Blessings be showered upon you from heaven up above!
    Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  • Lord Ganesha is our mentor and protector.
    May he enrich your life,
    And removing obstacles from your life!
    Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
  • I pray to God for your prosperous life.
    May you find all the delights of life,
    May your all dreams come true.
    Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

