Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Visarjan tithi for 1.5, 3, 5, 7 days and Anant Chaturdashi
The saddest part of Ganeshotsav is the Ganesh Visarjan. The time to bid goodbye to our beloved Bappa. It is the day when the idols of Ganesha are immersed in water bodies. Celebrations end after 1.5, 3, 5, 7, 10 or 11 days. Though the saddest part the occasion is celebrated with full enthusiasm. The 11-day festivities of Ganeshotsav comes to an end on Anant Chaturdashi. The streets of the city are occupied with people dancing to the beats of the drums. Chants of ‘Ganpati bappa morya, pudcha varshi luvkar ya!’’ is filled in the air. It is believed that after immersion, Lord Ganesha return to Mount Kailasha to his parents Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Here we provide you with auspicious timings of Ganesh visarjan:
Ganesh Chaturthi day visarjan (same day) – September 13, 2018
Visarjan can be done on the same day of sthapana i.e. on Ganesh Chaturthi day. The concept is less popular.
Afternoon Muhurta: 1:30 pm – 3:21 pm
Evening Muhurta: 4:53 pm – 9:21 pm
Early Morning Muhurta (September 14): 0:17 am – 1:45 am and 3:13 am – 6:09 am
One and a half day visarjan (1.5 days) – September 14, 2018
Afternoon Muhurta: 12:16 pm – 1:48 pm
Evening Muhurta: 4:52 pm – 6:24 pm
Night Muhurta: 9:20 pm – 10:49 pm
Early Morning Muhurta (September 15): 00:17 am – 4:41 am
Three days Ganesh Visarjan (3 days) – September 15, 2018
Morning Muhurta: 7:41 am – 9:13 am
Afternoon Muhurta: 12:16 pm – 4:51 pm
Evening Muhurta: 6:23 pm – 7:51 pm
Night Muhurta: 9:19 pm – 1:45 am (September 16)
Early Morning Muhurta (September 16): 4:42 am – 6:10 am
Five days Ganesh Visarjan (5 days) – September 17, 2018
Morning Muhurta: 6:11 am – 7:42 am and 9:13 am – 10:44 am
Afternoon Muhurta: 1:47 pm – 7:49 pm
Night Muhurta: 10:47 pm – 0:16 am (September 18) and 1:45 am – 6:11 am (September 18)
Seven days Ganesh Visarjan (7 days) – September 19, 2018
Morning Muhurta: 6:12 am – 9:13 am and 10:44 am – 12:15 pm
Afternoon Muhurta: 3:16 pm – 6:18 pm
Night Muhurta: 7:47 pm – 0:15 am (September 20)
Early Morning Muhurta (September 20): 3:14 am – 4:43 am
Anant Chaturdashi (11 days) – September 23, 2018
Morning Muhurta: 7:43 am – 12:13 pm
Afternoon Muhurta: 1:43 pm – 3:13 pm
Evening Muhurta: 6:13 pm – 10:43 pm
Early Morning Muhurta (September 24): 1:44 am – 3:14 am and 4:44 am – 6:14 am