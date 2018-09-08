Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: List of artificial ponds to ensure eco-friendly immersions
This Ganesh Chaturthi, in a break from tradition, this year, instead of heading to the lakes, use artificial ponds installed in your locality by the civic body. Artificial immersion ponds are installed around the city in order to preserve the city’s water bodies. Immersion of idols damage the water bodies. In order to protect the city’s water bodies from the damage caused by Ganpati idol immersions and encourage more people to use artificial ponds. These artificial ponds are well-equipped with flowers, rangolis, lighting and audio facilities at the ponds. Platforms to conduct the last puja before visarjan are also provided.
Here’s list of artificial ponds in Mumbai:
Ward: F-South
Name of Artificial Ponds: Swan Mill Manoranjan Maidan
Location: Sewri
Ward: F-North
Name of Artificial Ponds: Ashok Pisal Maidan
Location: Pratiksha Nagar, Sion
Ward: G-South
Name of Artificial Ponds: Khedaskar Gully
Location: Prabhadevi, Dadar West
Ward: G-North
Name of Artificial Ponds: Mayor Bungalow
Location: Dadar West
Ward: H- East
Name of Artificial Ponds: Mahatma Gandhi Vidhayalaya
Location: Government Colony, Bandra East
Ward: H-West
1) Name of Artificial Ponds: Shambhaji Garden
Location: Santacruz West
2) Name of Artificial Ponds: Gajadhar Park
Location: Santacruz West
Ward: K-East
Name of Artificial Ponds: Dr. Hedgewar Maidan
Location: Andheri East
Ward: K-West
Name of Artificial Ponds: Lokhandwala Complex
Location: Lokhandwala Backroad, Andheri West
Ward: N
1) Name of Artificial Ponds: Dr Baliram Hedgewar Maidan
Location: Br. Nath Pai Nagar, Ghatkopar East
2) Name of Artificial Ponds: Dallaji Salvi Maidan
Location: Bhaveshwar Road, Ghatkopar East
Ward: P-South
1) Name of Artificial Ponds: Pandurang Wadi
Location: Goregaon East
2) Name of Artificial Ponds: Ganesh Ghat
Location: Goregaon East
Ward: P-North
Name of Artificial Ponds: Ramleela Maidan
Location: Near Lords Universal College, Malad East
Name of Artificial Ponds: Buva Salvi Maidan
Location: Kurar Village, Malad East
Name of Artificial Ponds: Desai Taloa
Location: Malad East
Ward: R-South
1) Name of Artificial Ponds: Akriti Municipal Chowkey
Location: Kandivali East
2) Name of Artificial Ponds: Thakur Village
Location: Kandivali East
3) Name of Artificial Ponds: Lokhandwala Talao
Location: Kandivali East
Ward: R-North
1) Name of Artificial Ponds: Dahisar Sports Foundations
Location: R Thakur Marg, Dahisar
2) Name of Artificial Ponds: Ashokwan Municipal Udhyan
Location: Dahisar West
3) Name of Artificial Ponds: Tawdewadi
Location: Dahisar West
Ward: R-Central
1) Name of Artificial Ponds: Anantrao Bhosale Kridagan
Location: Borivali West
2) Name of Artificial Ponds: Swapna Nagri Taloa
Location: Borivali West
3) Name of Artificial Ponds: P.G. Plot
Location: Kulopwadi, Borivali