Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: List of artificial ponds to ensure eco-friendly immersions

This Ganesh Chaturthi, in a break from tradition, this year, instead of heading to the lakes, use artificial ponds installed in your locality by the civic body. Artificial immersion ponds are installed around the city in order to preserve the city’s water bodies. Immersion of idols damage the water bodies. In order to protect the city’s water bodies from the damage caused by Ganpati idol immersions and encourage more people to use artificial ponds. These artificial ponds are well-equipped with flowers, rangolis, lighting and audio facilities at the ponds. Platforms to conduct the last puja before visarjan are also provided.

Here’s list of artificial ponds in Mumbai:

Ward: F-South

Name of Artificial Ponds: Swan Mill Manoranjan Maidan

Location: Sewri

Ward: F-North

Name of Artificial Ponds: Ashok Pisal Maidan

Location: Pratiksha Nagar, Sion

Ward: G-South

Name of Artificial Ponds: Khedaskar Gully

Location: Prabhadevi, Dadar West

Ward: G-North

Name of Artificial Ponds: Mayor Bungalow

Location: Dadar West

Ward: H- East

Name of Artificial Ponds: Mahatma Gandhi Vidhayalaya

Location: Government Colony, Bandra East

Ward: H-West

1) Name of Artificial Ponds: Shambhaji Garden

Location: Santacruz West

2) Name of Artificial Ponds: Gajadhar Park

Location: Santacruz West

Ward: K-East

Name of Artificial Ponds: Dr. Hedgewar Maidan

Location: Andheri East

Ward: K-West

Name of Artificial Ponds: Lokhandwala Complex

Location: Lokhandwala Backroad, Andheri West

Ward: N

1) Name of Artificial Ponds: Dr Baliram Hedgewar Maidan

Location: Br. Nath Pai Nagar, Ghatkopar East

2) Name of Artificial Ponds: Dallaji Salvi Maidan

Location: Bhaveshwar Road, Ghatkopar East

Ward: P-South

1) Name of Artificial Ponds: Pandurang Wadi

Location: Goregaon East

2) Name of Artificial Ponds: Ganesh Ghat

Location: Goregaon East

Ward: P-North

Name of Artificial Ponds: Ramleela Maidan

Location: Near Lords Universal College, Malad East

Name of Artificial Ponds: Buva Salvi Maidan

Location: Kurar Village, Malad East

Name of Artificial Ponds: Desai Taloa

Location: Malad East

Ward: R-South

1) Name of Artificial Ponds: Akriti Municipal Chowkey

Location: Kandivali East

2) Name of Artificial Ponds: Thakur Village

Location: Kandivali East

3) Name of Artificial Ponds: Lokhandwala Talao

Location: Kandivali East

Ward: R-North

1) Name of Artificial Ponds: Dahisar Sports Foundations

Location: R Thakur Marg, Dahisar

2) Name of Artificial Ponds: Ashokwan Municipal Udhyan

Location: Dahisar West

3) Name of Artificial Ponds: Tawdewadi

Location: Dahisar West

Ward: R-Central

1) Name of Artificial Ponds: Anantrao Bhosale Kridagan

Location: Borivali West

2) Name of Artificial Ponds: Swapna Nagri Taloa

Location: Borivali West

3) Name of Artificial Ponds: P.G. Plot

Location: Kulopwadi, Borivali