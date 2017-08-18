Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: Date, Muhurat, Tithi, Auspicious time for Ganesh sthapana

Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. The ten-day festival begins on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada, which falls in the month of August or September according to the Gregorian calendar. The festival is celebrated with much fervour in the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The Lord is worshipped as the god of prosperity, wisdom, good fortune and obstacle remover.

According to Hindu division of the day, the time duration between sunrise and sunset is divided into five equal parts – Pratahkala, Sangava, Madhyahna, Aparahna and Sayankal. It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born on Madhyana Kala and hence it is advised to perform puja vidhis during Madhyahna, which is equivalent to mid-day.

Tithi

Chaturthi tithi begins: August 24, 2017 at 8:27 pm

Chaturthi tithi ends: August 25, 2017 at 8:31 pm

Madhyahna Ganesha puja tithi: 11:25 am to 1:55 pm

Duration: 2 hours 29 mins