From the world of social media : Here’s what is happening at three info tech giants

Curbing fake news: Work underway at Facebook

New York : To mitigate the impact of fake news and curb its spread, Facebook is considering to notify users if they ended up sharing or reading a fake story.

According to a report in TechCrunch, Facebook may let people know retroactively about a fake story.

“You want to make sure as little comes in the system as possible and when it happens, you need to react as quickly as you can. And if you didn’t find it until later then you need to consider letting people know. The question is who and how. I don’t know if we’ll do that but it’s certainly something we’re considering,” Adam Mosseri, Facebook Vice-President of News Feed was quoted as saying.

Mosseri was speaking on a panel, ‘Separating fact from fantasy: Is fake news undermining the truth?’ at the Though the company has taken number of measures to prevent fake news from spreading, there are still concerns being raised. –IANS