Father’s Day 2018: Wishes, greetings, images to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook

Fathers are the real superheroes, the guiding light, friends and someone who you wants to be with you till your last breath. Father’s Day is celebrated each year on the third Sunday of June. In 2018, Father’s Day falls on June 17. It is the day to express your love and gratitude to the superhero of your life. Well, a single day is and will never be enough to thank the most beautiful soul on the earth and for all that he has done for us. It is the day to reciprocate your love for the support he provided in every walks of life. On the occasion of Father’s Day, we have compiled a list of heartfelt Father’s Day messages and greetings that you can send to your dad.

Thanks for being my guiding light and the precious life lessons.

Happy Father’s Day!

It’s undeniable that you taught me well.

But you are the most handsome mentor in town.

I’d like to mention the coolest one too.

I love you, dad.

Happy Fathers’ Day!

Simple thanks.

Simple hugs.

Kisses and smiles.

Simple words.

For an extraordinary dad like you.

Happy Fathers’ day!

The greatest gift I ever received was having you as a father.

Thank you for the love, the fun, and the advice.

Happy Father’s Day!

No one is ever caring, thoughtful, hardworking as you, dad.

I don’t think I can find one even if I search this whole wide world.

Happy Fathers’ Day!

Happy Father’s Day to my hero and role model.

Thank you for everything you have done for our family.

We love you with all our hearts.

Happy Fathers’ Day!

One day is not enough to honour how special of a father you truly are because you are amazing every day of the year.

I love you!

Happy Fathers’ Day!

The older I get the more I realize how important it is to have a dad like you. You have provided stability in my life and the love and acceptance I needed. Happy Father’s Day!