Father’s Day 2018: 15 quotes on Fathers by popular personalities that will melt your heart

Father’s Day is just around the corner, celebrated on the third Sunday of June, it is the day that celebrates the quintessential role a father plays in everyone’s life. While it’s mostly a day of special delicacies, small trips or a movie date, there’s also a lot of emotion attached to the day. It is the much needed day that works as a reminder of how fortunate we are to have him in our life. Our relationship with him is extremely special one because we all aspire to be like him someday. They are brave heroes who personify their silent composure and has the ability to show courage in whatever the situation may be. Fathers are the real superheroes, the guiding light, friends and someone who you wants to be with you till your last breath. Father’s Day is celebrated each year on the third Sunday of June. In 2018, Father’s Day falls on June 17.

On Father’s Day, we compile a list of quotes by popular personalities that will make you realise how much you love your dad and make you give him a huge hug.