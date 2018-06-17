Father’s Day 2018: 15 quotes on Fathers by popular personalities that will melt your heart
Father’s Day is just around the corner, celebrated on the third Sunday of June, it is the day that celebrates the quintessential role a father plays in everyone’s life. While it’s mostly a day of special delicacies, small trips or a movie date, there’s also a lot of emotion attached to the day. It is the much needed day that works as a reminder of how fortunate we are to have him in our life. Our relationship with him is extremely special one because we all aspire to be like him someday. They are brave heroes who personify their silent composure and has the ability to show courage in whatever the situation may be. Fathers are the real superheroes, the guiding light, friends and someone who you wants to be with you till your last breath. Father’s Day is celebrated each year on the third Sunday of June. In 2018, Father’s Day falls on June 17.
On Father’s Day, we compile a list of quotes by popular personalities that will make you realise how much you love your dad and make you give him a huge hug.
Also read: Father’s Day 2018: Food offers and deals in Mumbai to pamper your dad
Father’s Day Quotes
-
01
It is a wise father that knows his own child.
- William Shakespeare, Poet
-
02
One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.
-George Herbert, Poet
-
03
Being a father has been, without a doubt, my greatest source of achievement, pride and inspiration. Fatherhood has taught me about unconditional love, reinforced the importance of giving back and taught me how to be a better person.
- Naveen Jain, Entrepreneur
-
04
My father didn't tell me how to live. He lived and let me watch him do it.
- Clarence Budington Kelland, American Writer
-
05
Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers, and singers of song.
- Pam Brown, Australian Poet
-
06
I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father's protection.
- Sigmund Freud, Austrian Neurologist
-
07
He adopted a role called Being a Father so that his child would have something mythical and infinitely important: a Protector.
- Tom Wolfe, Author
-
08
It doesn't matter who my father was; it matters who I remember he was.
- Anne Sexton, Poet
-
09
It's only when you grow up and step back from him—or leave him for your own home—it's only then that you can measure his greatness and fully appreciate it.
- Margaret Truman, American Actress
-
10
A father is always making his baby into a little woman. And when she is a woman he turns her back again.
- Enid Bagnold, Author
-
11
To her, the name of father was another name for love.
- Fanny Fern, Novelist
-
12
My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me.
- Jim Valvano, Basketball Player
-
13
When it comes to Father's Day, I will remember my dad for both being there to nurture me and also for the times he gave me on my own to cultivate my own interests and to nurture my own spirit.
- Jennifer Grant, American Actress
-
14
One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.
- George Herbert, Poet
-
15
By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he's wrong.
- Charles Wadsworth, Pianist