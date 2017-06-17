Father’s Day 2017: Meet the single-dads of Bollywood

Though parenting is an amazing experience, single parenting has never been easy and that too being a celebrity dad adds to the challenge. But there are several dads in B-town who took the whole responsibility of raising their kids on their shoulder. And trust us they are nailing it. There are many celebrities in Bollywood who despite being single or divorced, are doting dads. And we are proud of them. On Father’s Day here’s a list of Bollywood’s single dads.

Karan Johar

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar became single parent to twins – Roohi and Yash – through surrogacy earlier this year. The kids were born two months premature and that left Karan, who was on the brink of fatherhood, ‘terrified’. The kids spent over seven weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the hospital. He named ‘Yash’ after his father, late filmmaker yash Johar and his daughter’s name ‘Roohi’ is a rearrangement of his mother’s name. Karan took to Twitter to share the ‘good news’. He posted:

Even before he became dad, he expressed his wish in his autobiography ‘The Unsuitable Boy’, to either adopt or have a surrogate child.

Tusshar Kapoor

Paternal instincts had been overpowering Tusshar since a long time and in August 2016, he proudly announced the arrival of his baby boy ‘Laksshya’, born through IVF and surrogacy. He was introduced to the idea of surrogacy by director Prakash Jha, who has an adopted daughter, on a flight. Recently, ‘Laksshya’ celebrated his first star-studded bash. Earlier, superstars Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan conceived their third child through surrogacy.

Rahul Dev

Rahul Dev is an actor, model, entrepreneur, social activist and a father. Bollywood actor Rahul Dev is a single parent to his 19-year-old son Siddhant. He lost his wife to cancer in 2010 and since then he took care of his son single-handedly. Sidhant is now pursuing his studies in UK. Dev has also participated in the reality show Big Boss 10, as he was offered a good deal. He was in need money to fund Siddhant’s education.

Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose dons many hats – he is an actor, sportsman and most importantly a social activist. He has adopted six kids aged 11 from Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Though the actor seems very private in personal life he is a dotting dad his kids. He has alone raised around Rs 2.4 million for his children’s education and upbringing. He adopted the kids with the consent of his charity institution from the Andaman and Nicobar islands. He has also launched a scholarship program dedicated to the education of underprivileged children from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He is also closely associated with several charitable organisations including Akshara Centre, Breakthrough, Citizens for Justice and Peace and the Spastics Society of India.