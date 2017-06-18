Father’s Day 2017: 15 quotes on dad that will make you give him huge hug

Dad’s are every’s daughter’s first love and every son’s first hero. Dads are awesome. Every dad deserves a special award for staying strong with all the odds and the most importantly dealing with kids like us. The list of things a father does for us is long, very long. Our relationship with him is extremely special one, because we all aspire to be like him someday. They are own brave heroes who personify their silent composure and has the ability to show courage whatever the situation may be. On Father’s Day, we compile a list of quotes that will make you realise how much you love your dad and make you give him a huge hug.

To her, the name of father was another name for love.- Fanny Fern

My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived and let me watch him do it. – Clarence Budington Kelland

My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me. – Jim Valvano

Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers, and singers of song. – Pam Brown

I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection. – Sigmund Freud

It’s only when you grow up and step back from him—or leave him for your own home—it’s only then that you can measure his greatness and fully appreciate it. – Margaret Truman

He adopted a role called Being a Father so that his child would have something mythical and infinitely important: a Protector. – Tom Wolfe

Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that’s why I call you dad, because you are so special to me. You taught me the game and you taught me how to play it right. -Wade Boggs

It doesn’t matter who my father was; it matters who I remember he was. – Anne Sexton

When it comes to Father’s Day, I will remember my dad for both being there to nurture me and also for the times he gave me on my own to cultivate my own interests and to nurture my own spirit. – Jennifer Grant

Dad taught me everything I know. Unfortunately, he didn’t teach me everything he knows. – Al Unser

One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters. – George Herbert

A father is always making his baby into a little woman. And when she is a woman he turns her back again. – Enid Bagnold

By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he’s wrong. – Charles Wadsworth

It is a wise father that knows his own child. – William Shakespeare