Family Suicides: Burari mass deaths to Bansal family suicide, 7 horrifying instances of familicide that caught us off-guard

The horrifying incident of family suicide has caught us again. From depression to financial struggles, individuals have given up on life after being succumbed to the ongoing crisis in their lives. As disturbing as it sounds, these suicides are a wake-up call in order to have these issues being spoken about. You never know it might save a life. In the wake-up of recent Delhi mass deaths. Here are seven cases of familicides that would rip one apart.

Burari 2018- 11 members of Bhatia family





In a shocking incident, a mass suicide took place in Delhi’s Burari area where 11 members of Bhatia family were found dead. With the investigation under process, Police sources told ANI, that ‘ligature hanging’ as the reason behind death and that no signs of struggle were found. The family members had donated their eyes.

A Psychiatrist S Tandon, told ANI, “It appears that the family was involved in occult practices to attain salvation and probably there was a ‘tantric’ behind this. The eldest member of the family might have been influenced and so all the others followed.” Even during investigation police had found handwritten notes that shows that the family would often conduct some sort of ritualistic\mystical practices.

Cuff parade 2018- 3 member of Patel family

A couple and their son were found dead in their house in Cuffe Parade area in south Mumbai. According to the police, the family was under depression since the death of their daughter a few months ago. The incident came to light when residents of Machchimar Nagar, complained of a foul smell emanating from the house. The deceased Pravin Patel (40), his wife Reena (35) and son Prabhu (11) were found hanging from the ceiling.

Bandra 2018- 4 members of Bhingare family

Four-members of a family in Bandra (east) were found dead inside a locked one room kitchen house in government colony, which is hardly few metres away from Kherwadi police station. Rajesh Bhingare (45) his wife Ashwini and their sons Tushar (23), Gaurang (19) were found dead. The investigators probing suicide are not convinced of the one-and-a-half page suicide note undersigned by Vidhan Bhavan staffer Bhingare. The police have sealed the house where Bhingare family lived as the investigation is still under process.

Hyderabad 2017- 6 members of Kasturi family

Six members of a family, including two children, were found dead at their house in Suryapet town of Telangana. Four adult members among the deceased apparently administered a pesticide to the two children, aged four and two years, last night and consumed it themselves, the preliminary probe suggested. The family was reportedly facing a serious financial problem.

Thane 2016- 14 members of Warekar family

The gory incident took place in the city’s Kasarvadavli area when assailant Hasnain Anwar Warekar slit the throats of his family, including seven children and later hanged himself in the house. The lone woman survivor, identified as his sister, Sabia Yusuf Bharmal (22). Locals had claimed that a couple of years ago, Warekar had allegedly attempted to poison his family and six members were rushed to a hospital. They fortunately survived back then.

Delhi 2016- 4 members of Bansal family

BK Bansal also Bal Kishan Bansal was Director-General of Corporate Affairs in Union Government. He died on 27 September 2016, after accusing 3 CBI officers of torture in his suicide note. His 25-year old son Yogesh Bansal also killed himself on the same day at their residence in Neelkanth Apartments in East Delhi. Bansal’s wife Satyabala, aged 58, daughter Neha, aged 28, had committed suicide by hanging on 19 July 2016. The two had left separate suicide notes, saying that the “CBI raid” caused “great humiliation” and they did not want to live after that. BK Bansal was arrested on alleged charges of accepting bribe of Rs 9 lakh. He was accused of attempt to scuttle a probe against a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company. Bansal’s suicide note on the other hand named CBI officers and alleged that it was their excesses that led to him and his son towards suicide.

Mumbai 1993- 3 members of Khurana family

Raj Kumar Khurana, owner of the Stomach restaurant in Bandra was questioned during the 1993 blast cases. The police wanted some information out of Khurana and he was shown what is being done to women and children. Fearing the worst Khurana went home shot his wife, children and then himself.