Facebook adds group video chat to Messenger

New York: If you are not physically with your family this Christmas, Facebook Messenger’s latest group chat feature rolled out on Monday can mitigate the distance, reports IANS.

Adding the most-requested feature ever to the app, Facebook said the video chat feature will begin rolling out immediately to Android and iOS devices, and the desktop version of Messenger, worldwide.

“With 245 million people making video calls in Messenger every month, now we are bringing everyone on Messenger, the ability to turn group chats into face-to-face conversations no matter where you are,” Facebook said in a blog post.

You can see up to six people at a time on Group Video Chat and up to 50 friends can join in and choose to just listen in and join through voice or be on camera. “Once more than six people are on the call, just the dominant speaker is shown to all participants,” Facebook noted.

You need a latest version of Messenger app to get started with the new feature. To start a Video Group Chat, you just have to jump into an existing group conversation or create a new one and then tap the video icon on the upper right of the screen.