Eid ul-Fitr 2018: Wishes, greetings, images to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook
Eid Mubarak! It is the time of the year again when people all over the world gear to celebrate Eid. The day that marks the end of the sacred month of Ramzan known as Eid ul-Fitr and is celebrated by Muslims all over the world. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad received the first revelation of Holy Quran during this month. The day of the festivity falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal. Every year the date of the festival varies based on the sighting of the new moon as well as the astronomical calculations. This year, Eid ul-Fitr is expected to fall on June 15 or 16. As we celebrate the day, here are some SMS, WhatsApp messages, pictures, and Facebook status to share with your family and friends.
- As Allah waters his creation,
May he also sprinkle his wondrous blessings over you and your beloved ones.
Eid Mubarak!
- Eid means:
E – Embrace with open heart
I – Inspire with impressive attitude
D – Distribute pleasure to all
Eid Mubarak!
- On the joyous occasion of Eid ul-Fitr sending across my warm heartfelt wishes.
Eid Mubarak!
- A special prayer for you,
May Allah’s blessings and divine be with you.
Eid Mubarak!
- I wish you all a very happy and peaceful Eid.
May Allah accept your good deeds,
Forgive your transgressions,
And ease the suffering of all around the globe.
Eid Mubarak!
- I wish Allah showers his divine blessings and
fulfills all your dreams on Eid and always.
Eid Mubarak!
- May the blessings of Allah fill your life with pleasure,
And open all the doors of success now and always.
Eid Mubarak!
- May the magic of this Eid ul-Fitr bring lots of happiness in your life,
May you celebrate it with all your close friends and family,
And may your heart be filled with love and joy!
Eid Mubarak!
- May the divine blessings of Allah fill your home and
heart with the spirit of joy and open up newer opportunities for success.
Eid Mubarak!
- Wishing that Allah accepts your good deeds and sacrifices,
Alleviates your sufferings,
And forgive your transgressions.
Eid Mubarak!