Eid-e-Milad 2017: Wishes, greetings, images to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook
Eid-e-Milad, also known as Mawlid and Milad-un-Nabi, is celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi’ al-awwal to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. In 2017, it falls on December 1 but in several parts of India, it will be celebrated on December 2. Muslims around the globe will celebrate the occasion by reading the Holy Quran, listening to naat and hymns praising the prophet, organising processions, distributing foods and offerings, taking part in other ritualistic customs and wishing everyone ‘Eid Mubarak’. As we celebrate the day, here are some SMS, WhatsApp messages, pictures, and Facebook status to share with your family and friends.
Eid means:
E – Embrace with open heart
I – Inspire with impressive attitude
D – Distribute pleasure to all
Eid Mubarak!
A special prayer for you,
May Allah’s blessings and divine be with you.
Eid Mubarak!
I wish Allah showers his divine blessings and
fulfills all your dreams on Eid and always.
Eid Mubarak!
May the divine blessings of Allah
fill your home and heart with the
spirit of joy and open up
newer opportunities for success.
Eid Mubarak!
Wishing that Allah accepts
your good deeds and sacrifices,
alleviates your sufferings,
and forgives your transgressions.
Eid Mubarak!
On the joyous occasion of Eid-e-Milad sending my warm heartfelt wishes.
Eid Mubarak!
May the magic of this Eid Milad-un-Nabi
bring lots of happiness to your life,
May you celebrate it with all your close friends and family,
And may your heart be filled with love and joy!
Eid Mubarak!
