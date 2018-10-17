Dussehra 2018: Wishes, greetings, images to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook
Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra or Dasara, is a celebration of good over evil. It is observed on the tenth day of the Hindu months of Ashvin, which coincides with the Gregorian months of September and October. The festival is celebrated for different reasons in different parts of the country. It is believed that it was on Vijaya Dashami when Goddess Durga attained victory over the demon Mahishasura after fighting with him for nine nights. The festival also marks the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana after the latter kidnapped Rama’s wife Sita. The festival is celebrated with much fervor not only in India but also in Nepal. Everyone meet and greet their loved ones. In 2018, Dussehra falls on October 18.
For those cannot meet their loved ones, let them know that you miss them on the festival by sending them wishes across various platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and others.
- May good triumph over evil,
May you achieve the strength and courage to follow the path of success.
Happy Dussehra!
- D – Devil in
U – Your life by giving you
S – Splendid and
S – Sparkling
E – Energy which brings
H – Happiness,
R – Riches and
A – Abundance!
Happy Dussehra!
- May you be showered with good health and success.
Happy Dussehra!
- Everyday sunrise to give us a message –
‘Darkness will always be beaten by light’.
Let us follow the same natural rule and
Enjoy the festival of good over evil.
Happy Dussehra!
- A time for celebration,
A time for victory of good over bad,
A time when the world sees the example of the power of good.
Let us continue the same true spirit.
Happy Dussehra!
- May God bless you with all success on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra,
May you be capable of defeating all evils in your life.
Happy Dussehra!
- Troubles as light as Air,
Love as deep as Ocean,
Friends as solid as Diamonds,
Success as bright as Gold.
May you bless with all these.
Happy Dussehra!
- An auspicious day to start with any good work.
It was today that good won victory over bad.
May this day clear all hurdles of your life and start a new era of well-being.
Happy Dussehra!
- On this auspicious occasion, I wish the color, bliss, and beauty of this festival
be with you throughout the year!
Happy Dussehra!
- Let’s start a great life by conquering our eternal 5 evils:
Kaam, Krodh, Lobh, Moh, Ahanka.
Let’s take the oath to give a dimension to our life on this auspicious festival.
Happy Dussehra!
- May this Dussehra light up for you the hopes of happy times and
dreams for a year full of smiles.
Happy Dussehra!
- As the candlelight flame,
your life may always be happy.
As the mountain high,
you move without shy.
As sunshine creates morning glory
fragrance fills years as flory.
All darkness is far away,
as light is on its way.
Wishing you all Happy Dussehra!
- Wishing you good health,
Happiness, prosperity, success,
And much more.
Happy Dussehra!
