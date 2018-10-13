Durga Puja 2018: Significance, calendar and all you need to know

Durga Puja also called as Durgotsav, is around the corner. The five-day festival marks the triumph of good over evil symbolised by the slaying of demon Mahishasura by Goddess Durga. The festival features elaborate temple, pandals, scripture recitation, performance arts, revelry, and processions. In 2018, Durga Puja celebrations kick-starts on October 14 and end on October 19.

Legend

According to the legend, Mahishasura, the mighty demon, worshipped Lord Shiva and got the power of eternity. As per the boon, he became immortal and soon he started killing innocent people on the Earth and decided to win all the three lokas. The gods approached Lord Shiva and asked him for help. To get rid of the demon, the Trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva united their powers and gave birth to a divine female warrior, known as Goddess Durga.

When Mahishasura saw Goddess Durga he was mesmerised by her beauty. He approached her with the intention of marriage. Durga agreed but with a condition that ‘He has to win over her in a battle’. The battle continued for nine nights and at last, she beheaded Mahishasura. Since then these nine-nights are celebrated. Durga’s arrival on Earth is identified as Mahalaya, which heralds the beginning of Durga Puja.

Calendar

Day 1

Date: October 14

Durga Puja day: Panchami

Day 2

Date: October 15

Durga Puja day: Shashti

Day 3

Date: October 16

Durga Puja day: Saptami

Day 4

Date: October 17

Durga Puja day: Ashtami

Day 5

Date: October 18

Durga Puja day: Navami